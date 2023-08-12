Rights groups call for Morocco to release Hirak Rif leader

Five international rights groups on Friday called for Morocco to release Nasser Zefzafi, leader of the Hirak Rif protest movement, which took place in Al-Hoceima in 2016, RT reported.

In a statement, the rights groups urged: "We called for the immediate and unconditional release of Nasser Zefzafi, who is under oppressive detention."

Freedom House, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Centre for Victims of Torture and the Project on Middle East Democracy signed the statement.

Zefzafi was a prominent leader of Hirak Rif in 2016. Along with others, he expressed legal social and economic demands locally and internationally.

Close sources reported by the rights groups said that Zefzafi's health condition "is deteriorating inside prison."

When it was active, Hirak Rif was accused by the Moroccan authorities of being moved by foreign powers and separatists who worked to undermine the country's national security.

The protests were triggered by the death of a fish seller, and thousands of protesters took to the streets, with hundreds being detained. Most were released despite eight, including Zefzafi, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Previously, Moroccan parties and rights groups called for the release of the protesters, including Zefzafi, criticising the government for issuing long sentences against the activists.

