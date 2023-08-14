Golan Heights: Israeli settlers protest against Netanyahu during holiday in settlement

Jewish settlers protested on Sunday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his holiday in the settlement of Ramot in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported that dozens of settlers sent a message to the head of the Shin Bet security agency, as well as the police and the Prime Minister’s Office expressing their rejection of Netanyahu and his wife staying in the settlement while on vacation.

They explained that their protest was an expression of their opposition to the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul, and was an extension of the protest organised in Neve Ativ settlement last Sunday.

The Ramot settlers said that they accepted that Netanyahu and his wife can have a holiday, but not at the expense of the commercial or agricultural activities in the settlement. This was a reference to the police blocking anyone from entering or leaving the settlement while Mr and Mrs Netanyahu were there.

All of Israel’s Jewish settlers and settlements are illegal under international law.

