Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Golan Heights: Israeli settlers protest against Netanyahu during holiday in settlement

August 14, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Israeli reservists protesters block Haifa port to protest against the government’s effort to overhaul the justice system [Matan Golan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Jewish settlers protested on Sunday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his holiday in the settlement of Ramot in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported that dozens of settlers sent a message to the head of the Shin Bet security agency, as well as the police and the Prime Minister’s Office expressing their rejection of Netanyahu and his wife staying in the settlement while on vacation.

They explained that their protest was an expression of their opposition to the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul, and was an extension of the protest organised in Neve Ativ settlement last Sunday.

The Ramot settlers said that they accepted that Netanyahu and his wife can have a holiday, but not at the expense of the commercial or agricultural activities in the settlement. This was a reference to the police blocking anyone from entering or leaving the settlement while Mr and Mrs Netanyahu were there.

All of Israel’s Jewish settlers and settlements are illegal under international law.

Syria: No normalisation unless Israel return the Golan Heights

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine

Trending