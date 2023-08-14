Middle East Monitor
Turkiye DM: Our troops won’t leave Syria without ‘securing our borders'

August 14, 2023 at 1:26 pm

Chief of General Staff General Yaşar Güler was appointed as the Minister of National Defense in Ankara, Türkiye. [Riza Ozel/ dia images via Getty Images]

Turkish forces “will not leave Syria” without ensuring border security between the two countries, Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

This came in response to recent statements by Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad, in which he accused Ankara of “occupying” parts of Syria.

In an interview with Turkish media, Guler said Ankara seeks to establish “peace” in Syria, adding that drafting and adopting a new constitution for Syria is the most important stage for establishing peace there.

In an interview with Sky News last week, Al-Assad said that “terrorism in Syria is a Turkish industry, and that Erdogan’s objective behind meeting with him is to legitimise the Turkish occupation in Syria.”

Turkey FM: Russia, Iran’s support for Syria regime unacceptable

Read

