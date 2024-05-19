Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza out of service: Civil Defence

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, has run out of service amid ongoing Israeli attacks, the Palestinian Civil Defence Service said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Service said: “Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip is out of service in light of the Israeli army’s threats and continuous bombing of the hospital’s surroundings.”

“The Israeli army fired artillery shells toward Al Awda Hospital in the Tal Al-Zaatar area in the town of Jabalia,” it added.

The Civil Defence Service also said that rescue and medical teams have “recovered hundreds of Palestinian bodies in Jabalia after Israeli bombing,” adding that “many others are still under the rubble.”

Last Sunday, the Israeli army initiated new incursions into Jabalia and its surrounding areas.

The incursions targeted dozens of homes and infrastructure at the Jabalia refugee camp, which is home to hundreds of thousands of residents and displaced individuals from the northern regions of the Gaza Strip.

