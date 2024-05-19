Middle East Monitor
Israeli protesters call for toppling Netanyahu’s government, early elections

May 19, 2024 at 2:08 pm

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel, demand a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian resistance groups, the dismissal of Netanyahu’s government, and early elections in the country, on May 18, 2024 [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israelis demonstrated in West Jerusalem on Sunday to demand the toppling of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and early elections, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters blocked the main entrance to the city amid calls for holding early polls and removing the incumbent government, Yedioth   newspaper reported.

“Elections now” and “We want responsible government” were among banners waved by protesters.

Video clips shared on social media showed several illegal settlers verbally assaulting the demonstrators with obscene language.

Police said three protesters were arrested.

The new protest was staged hours after tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in several cities, including Tel Aviv, on Saturday to call for a hostage swap deal with Palestinian group Hamas and the overthrow of Netanyahu’s government.

Hamas demands an end to Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip in exchange for any hostage swap with Tel Aviv.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

