Hundreds of armed Israeli settlers marched from Al-Shuhada Street and Al-Sahla neighbourhood to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied Old City of Hebron while chanting anti-Arab slogans.

The settlers raised Israeli flags during the provocative march and chanted racist anti-Arab slogans, most notably “Death to the Arabs.”

Israeli occupation forces stopped Palestinians entering the Old City for several hours and prevented residents from reaching their homes as the settler march continued.

READ: Hamas says it has seized Israel drone in Gaza