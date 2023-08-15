Residents of Jerusalem’s Wadi Al-Rababa subject to ‘forced and silent displacement’

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries warned of the “forced and silent displacement” of residents of Jerusalem’s Wadi Al-Rababa neighbourhood.

In a statement, the Islamic-Christian Committee pointed to an Israeli plan to push dozens of families out of Wadi Al-Rababa and to demolish at least 100 Palestinian homes.

“The Israeli municipality’s threat to demolish Palestinian homes is a war crime and permanent violation of international humanitarian law,” the Islamic-Christian Committee said. It went on to highlight “the daily influx of Israeli Jewish settlers to the area and organising noisy parties during the night aimed at pushing residents to leave their homes.”

At the same time, it said: “The suspension bridge built by the occupation municipality on the lands of the Palestinians living in the area has become the spearhead of the Judaisation process and the attempts to change the landscape of the city of Jerusalem.”

The Islamic-Christian Committee stressed that “all of the Israeli Judaisation measures will not undermine the persistence of Palestinians in Wadi Al-Rababa.”