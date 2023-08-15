UAE thanked for role in release of kidnapped UN workers in Yemen

The UAE has received praise for its role in securing the release of five UN staff who were abducted in Yemen 18 months ago.

The group, which included four Yemeni nationals and one Bangladeshi citizen, were released last week having been seized in southern Yemen by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) while returning to the port city of Aden following a field mission. Yesterday, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to the UAE for its role in securing the UN workers.

She also “praised the UAE’s unwavering efforts in enhancing global security, stability, and peace,” reported WAM.

The National Security Intelligence has 'rescued' Sufiul Anam, who was kidnapped by Al Qaeda in Yemen 1.5 yrs ago. An NSI official confirmed that no ransom was paid. But there isn't any report on how he was rescued. Was it through negotiations, or was he wrested from his captors? pic.twitter.com/EIf635rDIH — খ, ম, মনিরুজ্জামান🇧🇩 (@Manir_in_Bangla) August 10, 2023

David Gressly, the UN’s humanitarian co-ordinator for Yemen, met the freed men and the head of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), whose forces helped free the hostages. Gressly said he was extremely pleased to see his Yemeni colleagues in good health in Aden, stating: “All five of our staff are receiving support. They are in good spirits and are in contact with their families.”

Earlier on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the release of the UN personnel, in a statement issued by his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable. He also expresses his solidarity with other people still held against their will in Yemen,” the statement added.

Upon returning to Dhaka, Sufiul Anam said: “After the terrorists abducted me, I never thought I would be able to return home. I spent the last 18 months in a very dangerous situation. It felt like they could kill me any time.”

“I was blindfolded all the time,” said Anam, adding that he and his colleagues were held in the mountains and desert.

“They changed my location 18 times. But luckily they did not torture me.”

