UN Chief hails release of UN security personnel kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago

The UN Chief, on Friday, hailed the release of five UN security personnel kidnapped in the Mideast nation of Yemen, 18 months ago, Anadolu Agency reports.

Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, "is delighted" to learn of the release of five UN Department of Safety and Security personnel who were kidnapped in Yemen on 11 February, 2022, said a statement by his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq.

Available information suggests that all five are in good health.

The statement expressed relief that the ordeal of the five UN colleagues and the anxiety of their families and friends have finally come to an end.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable. He also expresses his solidarity with other people still held against their will in Yemen," the statement added.

A group of unidentified armed individuals abducted the five UN employees in southern Yemen while they were returning to the port city of Aden after a field mission.

Yemen experiences regular abductions due to armed tribesmen and armed groups with ties to terrorist organisations. These abductions are often carried out to secure exchanges for prisoners or ransom money.

