Arab Liaison Committee meets in Egypt to discuss Syria

The Arab Liaison Committee on Syria met at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo yesterday and discussed “sustainable solutions to the Syrian crisis”, a ministry spokesperson said.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zaid made the announcement in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

The group “is striving to find effective and sustainable solutions to the Syrian crisis and to put an end to the Syrian people’s suffering,” he added.

Prior to the meeting, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal Bin Farhan, and “discussed ways to consolidate bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, coordinate and exchange views regarding various issues and crises in the region,” according to Abu Zeid.

Shoukry also met with the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad.

Earlier, the Egyptian chief diplomat met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, to discuss strengthening cooperation.

Formed in May, the liaison committee includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and the Secretary-General of the Arab League with the aim of following up on the implementation of the Amman Declaration and to continue direct dialogue with the Syrian regime to reach a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis.

