Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Shia Muslims in Iraq commemorate martyrdom of Imam Al-Hussein

Worshippers march from Ra’s Al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town towards Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometres, in memory of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him)'s grandson Al-Hussein

August 16, 2023 at 10:55 am

Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Children walk in mud as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A person walks in mud as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A man walks with a flag as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Children walk in mud as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A woman is seen as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A boy walks in mud as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A boy walks in mud as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A man walks in mud Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
A boy walks in mud as Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Shia Muslims begin their march from Ra’s al-Bisha region in the Al-Faw town of the southernmost part of Iraq, set out for the city of Karbala, a distance of 745 kilometers, in memory of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Al-Hussein on August 16, 2023 [Haidar Mohammed Ali/Anadolu Agency]

WATCH: Iraqis mark martyrdom of Imam Al-Hussein with fireballs

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IraqMiddle EastVideos & Photo Stories

Trending