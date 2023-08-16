Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

US troop reinforcements sent to Syria 

August 16, 2023 at 2:29 pm

Military vehicles that the US military sent as a reinforcement, convoy to the bases controlled by PKK/YPG in Deir ez-Zor province in Syria, on August 13, 2023 [Ömer Al Diri/Anadolu Agency]

The US has sent troop reinforcements in a convoy of nearly 50 vehicles to bases in eastern Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province, which is controlled by the Kurdish YPG/PKK, Anadolu has reported. 

The convoy entered Al-Hasakah on Monday through Al-Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria, local sources told the news agency. Bradley fighting vehicles and 4x4s escorted the convoy of armour, fuel tankers and ammunition-laden lorries.

US forces are based in the Koniko natural gas field and Al-Omer oil field inside the regions controlled by YPG/PKK militants around Deir Ez-Zor.

The US has trained thousands of YPG/PKK militants in their military bases in the region since 2015, under the pretext of combating terrorism. It has also provided YPG/PKK militants with huge amounts of weapons and combat equipment.

In October 2019, during Turkey’s cross-border anti-terrorist push Operation Peace Spring, the US troops withdrew from the area to reinforce their presence around oil wells in north-east Syria.

