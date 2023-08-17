Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Germany slams Quran burning as ‘disrespectful, inappropriate’

August 17, 2023 at 11:14 am

Germany’s first deputy government spokeswoman, Christiane Hoffmann [@StvSprecherin/Twitter]

Germany has condemned as “disrespectful and inappropriate” acts targeting holy books including the Holy Quran, a German official said.

“We find such acts disrespectful and inappropriate. They seek to create division,” Christiane Hoffmann said.  “We stand against it. We condemn it.”

Hoffmann underlined that Berlin’s stance on desecrations of the Quran has been clear, but declined to confirm whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen would discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration, or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

The provocations incited protests and sparked outrage across the Islamic world. Authorities in countries where these attacks took place faced criticism for their failure to act to prevent them, instead claiming they fell under “freedom of speech.”

Germany attaches great value to freedom, Hoffmann said, while emphasising that such rights do not cover “hate speech or actions of hatred.”

READ: EU to continue talks with OIC after Quran burnings

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in Europe & RussiaGermanyNews

Trending