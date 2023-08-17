Germany slams Quran burning as ‘disrespectful, inappropriate’

Germany has condemned as “disrespectful and inappropriate” acts targeting holy books including the Holy Quran, a German official said.

“We find such acts disrespectful and inappropriate. They seek to create division,” Christiane Hoffmann said. “We stand against it. We condemn it.”

Hoffmann underlined that Berlin’s stance on desecrations of the Quran has been clear, but declined to confirm whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen would discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration, or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

The provocations incited protests and sparked outrage across the Islamic world. Authorities in countries where these attacks took place faced criticism for their failure to act to prevent them, instead claiming they fell under “freedom of speech.”

Germany attaches great value to freedom, Hoffmann said, while emphasising that such rights do not cover “hate speech or actions of hatred.”

