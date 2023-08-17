Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel forces kill Palestinian in Jenin

August 17, 2023 at 10:34 am

32-year-old Mustafa Al-Kastouni was killed after he was shot in the head, chest and abdomen by Israeli gunfire [@PalestinePDP/Twitter]

Israeli occupation forces this morning shot and killed a Palestinian during a military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, 32-year-old Mustafa Al-Kastouni was killed after he was shot in the head, chest and abdomen by Israeli gunfire.

This came after a large unit from the Israeli occupation army raided Jenin using a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers, sparking intense confrontations with Palestinians.

Local sources confirmed that the Israeli occupation army blew up Al-Kastouni’s house and kidnapped two other Palestinians during the raid.

READ: UN says Israel kills 167 Palestinians since start of year

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine

Trending