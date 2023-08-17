Middle East Monitor
Swedish security service raises terror alert level

August 17, 2023 at 3:40 pm

Swedish flag in Malmo, Sweden [Harry Engels/Getty Images]

Sweden’s security service, SAPO, said on Thursday it was raising its assessment of the level of threat against Sweden to 4 on a scale of 5, amid mounting international tension over the burning of copies of the Quran at demonstrations in the Nordic country, Reuters reports.

“The threat against Sweden has gradually changed and the threat of attacks from actors within violent Islamism has increased during the year,” the security service said in a statement.

SAPO said Sweden had gone from being regarded as a legitimate target for terrorist attacks to being regarded as a priority target.

