Ex-Saudi Shura council member slams UAE over Yemen war

A former member of the Saudi Shura Council, Muhammad Al-Zalfa, has slammed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its role in the war in Yemen.

Al-Zalfa, who is also a leading academic and researcher, said the UAE had focused on issues related to the secession of southern Yemen from its north, then “recklessly” withdrew its military, leaving Saudi Arabia to fight the Houthis alone.

Regarding the Emirates’ ambition to secede southern Yemen and extend its influence over Yemeni islands, Al-Zalfa said: “it seems the UAE has gone too far in its projects, beyond its capabilities.”

“We cannot compare Saudi Arabia and the UAE, especially since it wanted to compete with Qatar in intervening in international and regional issues. Unfortunately, these countries have involved themselves in issues larger than their size,” he added.

Emirati media outlets later slammed Al-Zalfa and called on Saudi authorities to hold him accountable.

READ: UK invites Saudi’s MBS for an official visit