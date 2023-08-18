Suspicious envelope full of white powder sent to mosque in Sweden

A suspicious envelope full of white powder was sent to a mosque in Sweden on Friday, police said, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, police in the south-western city of Gothenburg said that an investigation was opened and the powder sent to the mosque in the region of Hisingen was being analysed.

President of the Gothenburg Islamic Culture Association, Faraj Semmo, told broadcaster, SVT, that the powder got at his hands when he opened the envelope.

Semmo added that they alerted the police after the Friday prayer in order to avoid panic.

