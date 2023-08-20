Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister embarks on Pakistan, Bangladesh visit 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has begun an official visit to Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported yesterday.

“The purpose of the visits is to explore pioneering initiatives in the development of Umrah systems and the facilitation of visitors’ journeys to the Two Holy Mosques,” the state-run news agency said.

During the visits, Rabiah will also meet with several officials to discuss streamlining the arrival procedures for Umrah pilgrims from both South Asian countries, and enhancing their religious and cultural experiences, in accordance with the goals outlined by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The visits are part of a series of international tours initiated last year aimed at improving the services provided to pilgrims, “supported by the Saudi government’s unwavering dedication to serving Islam and Muslims worldwide,” the SPA added.

The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), reported that Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed emphasized the importance of the Saudi minister’s visit due to its significant implications for bilateral relations. He made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi ambassador, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki yesterday.

Aneeq said the visit of the Saudi delegation will facilitate the exchange of ideas on matters of mutual interest, including the Hajj, Umrah, the administration of the Two Holy Mosques, Route Makkah Project, and the promotion of religious tourism.

Earlier this month, Rabiah was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, by a royal decree.

