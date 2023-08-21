Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Ukraine’s Zelensky claims Israel is expelling Ukrainians

August 21, 2023 at 2:58 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the press conference with the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte (not seen) at the Royal Netherlands Air Force base in Eindhoven, Netherlands on August 20, 2023 [Ukrainian Presidency – Anadolu Agency]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Israel for allegedly expelling Ukrainians, Israeli media reported.

Zelensky did not name Israel in his criticism but said in his weekly address that the “rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed,” according to the Times of Israel.

But a day after Zelensky’s remarks, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said in a statement that if the expulsion of Ukrainians from Israel does not stop, Ukraine will ban the entry of Israeli pilgrims to the city of Uman.

Earlier last week, Korniychuk said that the authorities at Ben Gurion International Airport are expelling Ukrainian tourists even when they have return tickets, hotel reservations and enough money.

Many ultra-Orthodox Israelis are currently preparing to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who is buried in the Ukrainian city of Uman, for the Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year holiday.

READ: Israeli forces raid Palestinian mosque and disrupt prayers

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsUkraine

Trending