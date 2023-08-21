Ukraine’s Zelensky claims Israel is expelling Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Israel for allegedly expelling Ukrainians, Israeli media reported.

Zelensky did not name Israel in his criticism but said in his weekly address that the “rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed,” according to the Times of Israel.

But a day after Zelensky’s remarks, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said in a statement that if the expulsion of Ukrainians from Israel does not stop, Ukraine will ban the entry of Israeli pilgrims to the city of Uman.

Earlier last week, Korniychuk said that the authorities at Ben Gurion International Airport are expelling Ukrainian tourists even when they have return tickets, hotel reservations and enough money.

Many ultra-Orthodox Israelis are currently preparing to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who is buried in the Ukrainian city of Uman, for the Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year holiday.

READ: Israeli forces raid Palestinian mosque and disrupt prayers