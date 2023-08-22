Egypt supports implementation of outcome of meeting of Sudan's neighbours

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed his country’s support for the plan emanating from the ministerial meeting of Sudan’s neighbouring countries, which was held recently in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena.

In a phone call between Shoukry and his Chadian counterpart, Mohamed Saleh Al-Nazif, the Egyptian foreign minister said that his country aspires for the adoption and implementation of the plan “as soon as possible,” according to Egypt’s state-run Middle East News Agency (MENA).

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zaid, said through his account on X: “FM Sameh Shoukry contacted his Chadian counterpart to follow up on the outcomes of the ministerial meeting of Sudan’s neighboring countries & the status of its action plan. Minister Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s aspiration to adopt & implement the plan ASAP.”

Earlier in August, the foreign ministers of Sudan’s neighbouring countries announced the development of action comprising three points of action: achieving a final ceasefire, organising a comprehensive dialogue between the Sudanese parties and managing humanitarian issues.

