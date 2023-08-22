Hebron schools suspended following city closure by Israeli army

The Palestinian Directorate of Education in the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, announced the suspension of school activities last night. The directive came into effect today, Anadolu has reported.

The decision followed the closure of all main routes into Hebron by the occupation army. The closure was imposed by the Israeli army after a settler was killed and her husband was seriously wounded in a drive-by attack presumed to have been carried out by Palestinians. Towns and villages have been raided by the army as troops search for the perpetrators.

“It has been decided to suspend school activities on Tuesday due to the security situation as a result of the occupation closing the entrances to the city and raiding several neighbourhoods, and in order to preserve the safety of students and teachers,” said the directorate. It was noted that the time lost will be made up at a later date.

The occupied West Bank has been witnessing severe escalation of tension and violence for months, with the Israeli army raiding Palestinian towns and cities, and Jewish settlers attacking Palestinians.

