Nablus: university students call for PA to release colleagues

The Student Union and student political blocs at Al-Najah University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus called on Monday for the Palestinian Authority to release two of their colleagues detained for their union activities, Safa news agency has reported.

The call was made during a press conference arranged by the Islamic Bloc, which dominates the Student Union, and held jointly on campus with the other blocs.

The Head of the Student Union, Sari Omar, condemned the continuous detention of students Yaman Dweekat and Baraa Qasrawi. He pointed out that their detention was on the grounds of their union activities and the help given to fellow students, and went on to condemn the detention of any students by the PA.

The board of Al-Najah University and NGOs should act immediately to stop such violations, insisted Omar. He described these as “heinous crimes.”

A spokesperson for the student blocs sent a message to the PA to stop pursuing students for their union activities and political affiliations. He announced that the blocs are planning to form a joint committee to oversee the issue of detained students. Moreover, he called for the university to stand by its responsibilities regarding the students held under politically-motivated detention orders.

