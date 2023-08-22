Turkiye’s Erdogan opposes ECOWAS's decision to intervene militarily in Niger 

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has opposed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decision to intervene militarily against the coup leaders in Niger, warning that it would lead to instability in Africa.

“The decision on military intervention in Niger is unacceptable. It will lead to destabilisation in many African countries. I hope that peace and stability in Niger will be reached as soon as possible,” Erdogan told reporters on Monday, after a work visit to Hungary.

“After this decision, Mali and Burkina Faso also warned that such a military intervention in Niger is tantamount to declaring war on them,” Erdogan explained, stressing that his country will continue to stand by the people of Niger, while no solution has been reached to the crisis in Niger, so far.

“We are working with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs for that, and we hope to find a solution to the crisis in Niger. I hope that friendly and brotherly Niger will reach a constitutional order and democratic administration as soon as possible,” he added.

On 26 July, members of Niger’s presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and, later, announced that they had overthrown the government.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of Niger’s presidential guard, named himself head of a transitional government.

