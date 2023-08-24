Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

BRICS invites 6 new members including UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia

August 24, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a meeting during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023 [MARCO LONGARI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

The BRICS alliance invited six countries to join, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Argentina and Egypt.

BRICS is currently made up of five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The new members would be brought in on 1 January 2024.

The South African President and chair of BRICS, Cyril Ramaphosa, made the announcement on X this morning saying: “We have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the #BRICS expansion process.”

This announcement followed the 15th BRICS summit in which new members were a critical focus.

BRICS membership has been sought by over 40 countries including the six invited for membership and others like Cuba and Indonesia.

President Xi Jinping of China said at a press meeting that the new members would “bring new vigour to the BRICS cooperation mechanism, further strengthening a force for world peace and development.”

President Mohammed Bin Zayed of the UAE commented on X, saying: “We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group.”

OPINION: Can BRICS challenge the Western order?

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in AfricaArgentinaAsia & AmericasBrazilBRICSChinaEgyptEthiopiaEurope & RussiaIndiaInternational OrganisationsIranMiddle EastNewsRussiaSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAE

Trending