Libya’s political blocs reiterate need for unified executive authority

A forum representing political parties and forces in Libya and the Committee of 90 have stressed the need to have a unified executive authority to provide the necessary conditions conducive to holding elections in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the political forces called on the Libyan Presidential Council to prepare legal arrangements to freeze the work of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State in the event that they fail to formulate consensual laws for holding elections.

In their statement, the political forces indicated the need to form a legislative body to supervise the electoral process in Libya, including the necessary legislation in the event that the Presidential Council fails to take steps to freeze the House of Representatives and the State Supreme Council.

READ: Russia army officials visit Libya at Haftar’s invitation