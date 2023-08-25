Israel: Gantz calls on Netanyahu to fire Ben-Gvir as crime rates rise

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Ben-Gvir must be dismissed and replaced, and a new minister, who wants to and can deal with the crisis, must be appointed, Gantz said.

Every minute that passes is a ticking time bomb, Gantz warned.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Gantz wrote: “The wrong person, in the wrong place, backed by someone who has not been doing what is right for the State of Israel for a long time.”

האדם הלא נכון, במקום הלא נכון, בגיבוי מי שכבר מזמן לא עושה את מה שנכון למדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/on3USxoGCl — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 25, 2023

Gantz’s remarks come against the backdrop of rising murder rates in the Arab communities in Israel, where Ben-Gvir is responsible for security matters.

“The ministers who is supposed to be looking out for individual security lacks the management capabilities and the will to help Arab society. He wants to form a private militia instead of making sure there are police officers,” Gantz said, referring to Ben Gvir’s push to establish a national guard under his control.

