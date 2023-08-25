Saudi Club Al Nassr signs Man City's Laporte

French defender Aymeric Laporte has joined Saudi football club Al Nassr, it was confirmed yesterday, ending a successful five-and-a-half years at Manchester City during which the defender won 13 major honours, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Now he is set for pastures new, with Al Nassr the chosen destination for the next phase of his career,” Manchester City said in a statement, while thanking Aymeric for his contributions, wishing him “the very best of luck in this new chapter of his career.”

“Let’s welcome the treble champion & Spain national team defender,” Al Nassr said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

After arriving from Athletic Club in Spain in January 2018, Laporte played 180 times for the Blues.

Laporte thanked his “coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time” at Manchester City. “I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again,” he said.

Laporte is reported to have joined the Saudi Arabian team for £23 million ($29 million) and will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

