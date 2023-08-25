Settlers attack Palestinian truck driver near Nablus

A Palestinian man was attacked by Israeli settlers just south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank yesterday according to Palestinian authorities.

Munjid Jameel Al-Sheik Ibrahim was assaulted by Israeli settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar. Settlers threw rocks at the 51-year-old truck driver under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, leaving him injured and bruised.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians is frequent and includes the destruction of property, assaults and harassment usually with the help of Israeli soldiers and is justified by the racist, right-wing politicians that make up Israel’s new coalition government.

This situation displays the constant terror Palestinians must endure living under Israel’s illegal occupation.

