Israel releases Palestinian minor after 9 months in prison

The Israeli occupation authorities released Palestinian minor Khalil Mohammad Abu Ghazaleh on Sunday after nine months of detention at Damon Prison.

Abu Ghazaleh, from the Old City of Jerusalem, was arrested after being convicted of involvement in the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The occupation authorities also released Mohammad Abu Al-Hummus, a Palestinian activist also from Jerusalem, on the condition of staying away from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood for two weeks.

The Israeli authorities forced Abu Al-Hummus to sign a self- and second-party guarantee of 10,000 shekels and return for interrogation the next day.

Israeli forces beat Abu Al-Hummus severely and confiscated the Palestinian flag from him while arresting him last Friday in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, causing bruises to his chest and leg.

