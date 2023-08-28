Qatar-Saudi meeting to follow up Al-Ula Declaration

Qatari and Saudi officials held the 14th meeting on Sunday in Doha to follow up on the terms of the Al-Ula Declaration, Qatar News Agency reported.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs Ambassador Ali Bin Fahad Al-Hajri chaired the Qatari team for the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Saud Bin Mohammed Al-Sati headed the Saudi team for the Follow-up Committee.



The committee meetings are being held to monitor the implementation of what was included in the Al-Ula Declaration.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry website, the committee is being held: “In accordance with the will of the leaderships of the two countries to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.”

The Al-Ula Declaration was signed in March 2021 in the presence of representatives from Egypt, the US, the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. It ended the Saudi-led siege imposed on Qatar in 2017 for its support of the Arab Spring revolutions.

