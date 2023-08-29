Israel: Likud slams Barak for comparing Netanyahu to Hitler

Israel’s Likud Party yesterday condemned former Prime Minister Ehud Barak for reposting a video comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, local media reported.

Barak reposted a video of Professor Ichak Adizes saying that Netanyahu’s firing of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that he was determined to drag the country down with him to stay in power.

Following the posting of the video, the Times of Israel said Gallant was immediately reinstated.

Adizes, the Israeli media reported, compared Netanyahu to other leaders who have lost touch with reality such Slobodan Milosevic and Donald Trump. He added that Netanyahu is like Adolf Hitler and is mentally unfit to run a country.

In response to the reposting of the video, Likud issued a scathing statement saying that Barak “continues to incite towards the murder of a prime minister of Israel and compares him to Hitler.”

The statement also slammed the police and judicial authorities for not taking action.

“After dozens of complaints against inciters like him, where is law enforcement, which has not summoned him for questioning?” Likud asked.

