Palestine: WHO and South Korea sign $6m deal to improve mental health services

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Palestine and the World Health Organisation (WHO) signed a $6 million cooperation agreement on Monday to improve the quality and accessibility of mental health services for Palestinians in the occupied territories. The agreement will cover the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and was signed by the Director of KOICA, Minjong Kim, and the WHO representative Richard Peeperkorn.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, “Newly registered psychiatric cases in the occupied territories rose by 13 per cent between 2021 and 2022.” It pointed out that the regular escalations, the ongoing surge in violence and the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to increase the need for mental and psychological support among all Palestinians. This is one of the most significant public health challenges in the occupied territories, added the ministry.

“Everyone’s life touches someone with a mental health condition, yet many Palestinians don’t receive the health care they need because mental and psychological disorders often go under-reported, under-treated and under-supported,” explained Peeperkorn. “I sincerely thank KOICA for its longstanding partnership and generous support in addressing this invisible crisis. Investment in mental health is an investment in a better life and future for all.”

The agreement will be implemented through training and capacity-building for the 5,200 ministry of health and UNRWA health workers, as well as ministry of education staff in schools; the delivery of psychotropic drugs to address chronic shortages; the introduction of rehabilitation programmes for patients experiencing mental health disorders; and the renovation of psychiatric hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank.

“KOICA and the WHO have worked together to achieve global health security and overcome the pandemic crises, including Covid-19 and Ebola,” said Minjong Kim. “For this, the two institutions have implemented ten projects globally based on a solid partnership. I am pleased to see our partnership continue in Palestine to build a healthier, more resilient society.”

