Palestinians Abroad: Detention of head in Netherlands arm ‘illegal’ 

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) yesterday condemned Dutch authorities over their detention of the body’s head, Amin Abou Rashed, stressing his detention “lacks legal evidence.”

In a statement, the PCPA said that Abou Rashed “is subject to arbitrary detention which is a violation of international law.”

The PCPA said that Abou Rashed’s detention “is targeting Palestinian activism in Europe, and targeting humanitarian work and its role in reinforcing the resilience of the Palestinians in Palestine and the refugee camps in diaspora.”

According to the PCPA: “Abou Rashed was detained under pressure from the Israeli lobby which defames Palestinians and everyone who works for the sake of their cause.”

The PCPA called on the Dutch judiciary to “immediately release Abou Rashed on grounds of health issues as he needs special care.”

Abou Rashed, who was detained in June, holds a Dutch passport and has worked to highlight the plight of Palestinians living under occupation.

