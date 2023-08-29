Turkiye Parliament speaker condemns Cyprus mosque attack 

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus condemned the attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot administration’s city of Limassol.

In a post he published on his social media accounts on Sunday, Kurtulmus conveyed his strong condemnation of the attack on the historic Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga mosque.

“In the face of this attack targeting the freedom of belief, the sanctity of temples and, most importantly, peace, we expect the Greek-Cyprus authorities to fulfil their legal responsibilities and take the necessary measures against the possibility of repeating despicable attempts that would harm the atmosphere of calm on the island,” Kurtulmus expressed.

The parliament speaker reiterated his country’s support for Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish and Greek Cypriot media reported on Saturday that a person threw a Molotov cocktail at the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga mosque in the city of Limassol the previous night, causing damage to the mosque’s door and walls.

READ: Education minister says France will ban Muslim abaya in schools