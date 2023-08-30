Iraq ex-PM: US wants to shut Syria border to overthrow Assad

Former Iraqi Prime Minister, Nouri Al-Maliki, said America intends to close the border between Syria and Iraq in order to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Al-Maliki added in press statements that he is not concerned about any American action against Iraq but he is certain that the recent American military movements aim to close the border with Syria.

He considered the movement of foreign forces, whether in Iraq or neighbouring countries, to constitute a major concern due to fears of a return to the tensions and conflicts that had previously plagued the region.

Al-Maliki confirmed that he is following this file in cooperation with the relevant security authorities, and that he believes these movements are not within Iraq’s jurisdiction.

“The certain thing is that the American forces are trying to close the border between Iraq and Syria, and although the reason behind this closure is not clear, it may be linked to the [protest] movements in southern Syria, especially in Daraa and Suwayda, and there may be a specific goal being implemented in Syria,” he said.

He pointed out that the US had asked him in 2011 to close the border with Syria and prevent anything from passing through it, but he explicitly refused to impose a siege on another country.

“In the past, when Syria was besieged by land, sea and air and there was no corridor except through Iraq, the Assad government was able to withstand and survive. Therefore, this closure is considered an attempt to impose a siege on Syria and change the situation in the south, and it may aim to topple Bashar Al-Assad’s regime,” Al-Maliki explained.

