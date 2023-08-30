West Bank: settler assaults continue as Palestinians are arrested

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has revealed that Israeli police arrested two Palestinian girls on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouin community, to the east of occupied Jerusalem.

“The [Israeli] occupation forces arrested the two girls, Iman and Nisreen Eid Jahalin, from Khan Al-Ahmar, while settlers’ assaulted children who were grazing their animals in the vicinity of the village,” said the commission.

Jewish settlers have also assaulted members of the Wadi Al-Siq Bedouin community to the east of Ramallah, while the Israeli army arrested three young men from the community, and brutally attacked local residents. According to the head of Al-Baidar Organisation for Defending Bedouin Rights, the people in the Wadi Al-Siq community are subjected to “repeated attacks” by settlers and occupation forces, in order to get them to leave so that they can Judaise the area.

In a report issued on Monday, the UN documented 713 settler attacks in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of this year. More than 500 of these attacks damaged Palestinian property, and almost 200 caused injuries among local residents.

READ: Israeli minister from Ben-Gvir’s party admits the West Bank ‘is a prison’