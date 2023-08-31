Gaza to relaunch Great March of Return protests

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Gaza Siege yesterday agreed to resume demonstrations along the eastern area of the besieged enclave.

“We decided to prepare the return camps along the eastern side of the Gaza Strip to be ready for the resumption of the demonstrations,” the commission said in a statement.

“The demonstrations come as a result of the tightening of the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” it added.

At the same time, the commission said that the mediators “have been unable to push Israel to ease the siege and abide by previous agreements.”

The Great March of Return started on 30 March 2018, a day which marks Palestine Land Day, with five camps stationed along the eastern area of the Gaza Strip.

At least 305 Palestinians were killed and more than 31,000 others were wounded as Israeli occupation forces used “lethal force” against the unarmed demonstrators.

