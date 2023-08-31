Turkiye could see power generation from first nuclear plant sooner than planned

Electricity generation from Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant could be sooner than initially planned, Akkuyu Nuclear Deputy Construction Director, Dmitry Romanets, told Anadolu at the country’s largest technology and aerospace event, TEKNOFEST, on Thursday.

Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in the Gulnar district of Mersin, will have a power generation capacity of 35 billion kilowatt-hours upon completing all four units, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the inter-governmental agreement between Turkiye and Russia, the first unit is expected to start electricity generation in 2025, 7 years after the construction license for the first power unit was obtained.

Romanets, however, stated that they are working to speed up the timeline within the framework of safety regulations.

“For the first unit, installation of technological equipment and related equipment in the turbine and pump buildings will be completed towards the end of the year,” Romanets said and added that the next stage will be to start power generation via the first unit.

After technological equipment installations, “we will proceed to the start-up and commissioning phase of the first unit,” he said.

Various stages of construction are carried out on the next three units concurrently, Romanets underlined.

Once the first unit is active, each of the remaining units will come online, one year apart, he added.

“Turkiye needs a second and third nuclear power plant”

Romanets noted that a new industry was created in Turkiye during the construction of Akkuyu NPP.

Turkish manufacturers are now in a position to make materials required for nuclear power plants, not only to be used in Turkiye but also to export abroad, he underlined.

Stating that energy produced from a nuclear plant is stable, clean and environmentally friendly, Romanets said, “Considering these important issues, I think Turkiye needs a second and third nuclear power plant. Of course, this is my personal opinion. I would like us to build the second and third power plants in Turkiye as well.”

Romanets emphasized that several factors, including seismic research, were considered while selecting the Akkuyu area for Turkiye’s first nuclear power station. He also said numerous reports were produced as a result of these studies.

Reminding that TEKNOFEST is a good organisation to introduce nuclear power, Romanets said, “Those who work in the nuclear industry are committed to their profession. The story of some of those who have chosen this profession begins from their childhood. Knowing the importance of this, we organise tours, especially to the Akkuyu field, for children.”

