Berri reiterates movement’s support for Hezbollah

Head of the Lebanese Amal Movement Nabih Berri reiterated his movement’s support for Hezbollah on Thursday in defence of the “holy borders of the country,” Maan News Agency reported.

This came during a gathering organised in Beirut on the 45th anniversary of Amal’s founder and senior leaders.

“In light of escalating Israeli threats, we reiterate our support for Hezbollah in defence of the holy borders of the country,” Berri asserted.

Meanwhile, he shared: “We have exerted much work to choose a president for the republic,” noting that a president cannot be imposed by ignoring the constitutional institution, legislative or executive authorities.

He called for the Lebanese movements to hold talks for seven days in September: “Then, we hold open meetings at the parliament to choose a president for the republic.”

In June, the parliament failed for the 12th time to choose a president to succeed Michel Aoun, whose term ended on 31 October, 2022.

