Sudan's army to reopen border crossings with Eritrea

Sudan’s army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Saturday ordered the reopening of his country’s border crossings with Eritrea, according to an official statement, Anadolu reports.

The Sudanese Sovereignty Council said that al-Burhan made the decision during his visit to Sudan’s eastern states of Red Sea and Kasala.

The statement added that the decision to reopen the border crossings is to facilitate the people’s movement and to allow commercial activities and exchange of goods between the two countries.

Meanwhile, al-Burhan also said that the Sudanese army and people will continue the fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) till their defeat.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals failed to end violence in the country.

According to UN estimates, nearly 4.8 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

