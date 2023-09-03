Syrian army attack kills baby, injures 4 civilians in Idlib

Civilian defense sources reported that Syrian army forces carried out an attack in an eastern Idlib village, resulting in the tragic death of at least one baby and injuring four other civilians.

Situated in the Saraqib district of Idlib, the Syrian army, along with foreign terrorist groups backed by Iran, launched an assault on Sarmin village in eastern Idlib using surface-to-surface weaponry.

In September 2018, Turkiye and Russia reached an agreement to designate Idlib as a de-escalation zone, explicitly forbidding acts of aggression. Nevertheless, the Syrian regime and its allies have consistently violated the terms of the ceasefire, frequently launching attacks within this designated zone.

Syria has been gripped by a brutal civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime responded with unexpected brutality to pro-democracy protests. This prolonged conflict has led to the tragic loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and the displacement of more than 10 million people, according to UN estimates.

