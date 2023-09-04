Middle East Monitor
7 million Israelis demonstrated against judicial overhaul: Police chief

September 4, 2023 at 7:47 pm

An aerial view of the people gather to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan, in Tel Aviv, Israel on on August 5, 2023. [Yair Palti – Anadolu Agency]

Nearly seven million Israelis have demonstrated against government plans for judicial overhaul since January, according to the Police Commissioner on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli protesters have “gathered at 4,400 locations across the country,” Kobi Shabtai said in statements during an event at the Israeli Bar Association as cited by Haaretz newspaper.

Thousands of Israelis stage weekly protests every Saturday to show opposition to the planned judicial reform by the government of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Organisers say that the protests are staged at some 155 locations.

The planned overhaul includes reducing the power of Israel’s Supreme Court and giving the government more control over judicial appointments.

Netanyahu initially postponed the reform on 27 March due to the opposition protests, but revived the plans again late May.

The Israeli opposition views the judicial overhaul as a power grab in favour of executive authority. Netanyahu, however, insists that the reform would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

READ: Over 500 Israel academics worldwide call for complete removal of judicial overhaul

 

