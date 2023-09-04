Egypt: Construction underway for walkway between Pyramids, Grand Egyptian Museum

Egypt has put in place plans for a new tourist walkway linking the famed Giza Pyramids complex with the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). The construction is part of a large-scale urban redevelopment project undertaken by the authorities.

According to Cairo Scene, the walkway will be two kilometres long and 500 metres wide, allowing visitors to move easily between the GEM, which itself is currently under construction, and the ancient landmark. Once complete, the museum will be the biggest in the world and will house the world’s largest collection of antiquities dedicated to a single civilisation and is projected to attract around five million visitors a year.

New walkway between the pyramids and Great Egyptian Museum – in pictures" https://t.co/pxDT2ZvMJD pic.twitter.com/LwNaArJthy — Talking Pyramids💬 (@Bennu) September 2, 2023

State agencies have already begun constructing the walkway from the Shooting Club area to connect to the pyramids and GEM, reports Egypt Independent.

The Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Eissa, announced in press statements that he anticipates the opening of the GEM to be between October and February, adding that work is underway to finish the GEM, as well as the area surrounding the museum.

Last month, the ministry announced that the entrance to the Giza Pyramids will also be redeveloped. Dr. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the existing public entrance, which is located on the Fayoum side, is too narrow to accommodate all the visitors especially with rising tourist numbers. Aside from the walkway, plans for a state-of-the-art Visitor’s Centre and an electric bus service are also in the works.

