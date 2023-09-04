Sudan ruler meets South Sudan President to discuss conflict

General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, met on Monday South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, in Juba, his second trip abroad since the civil war in his country earlier this year, Anadolu Agency reports.

General Burhan was accompanied by acting Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sadiq and General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel, head of the General Intelligence Authority, and other senior military officers.

“It is known that President Kiir is the only person who has intimacy and knowledge about Sudan and can find a solution to the Sudanese crisis” said South Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs Minister, Martin Elia Lomuro.

Kiir is better placed to meditate the problems in Sudan, and has a solution in his hands to resolve the conflict, he added.

Al-Sadiq said Sudan feels “South Sudan is the best country to meditate the conflict … we have been one country for so long and we know each other; we know the problems and we know our needs.”

The top General visited Egypt last week, and met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the coastal city of El-Alamein.

Tensions between the military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, headed by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, advanced into fighting on 15 April. Several cease-fire agreements since then have failed to end the violence.

The conflict is estimated to have killed more than 3,000 civilians and displaced millions of others.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

READ: Sudan conflict displaces 4.8 million civilians: UN