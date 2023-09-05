Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Israel suspends exports from besieged Gaza Strip 

September 5, 2023 at 11:05 am

Trucks loaded with goods enter the Gaza Strip from Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on July 14, 2021 [Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

The Israeli authorities announced on Monday the suspension of all exports from the besieged Gaza Strip as from today, Tuesday, until further notice, Anadolu has reported.

“Israel has informed the coordinating commission run by the Palestinian Authority that all goods will be prevented from being exported through the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing, the sole commercial crossing in the territory,” Palestinian sources told Anadolu

According to the Israeli army in a statement on Monday, inspectors thwarted an attempt to smuggle explosive materials through the crossing. “During a security check of three trucks loaded with goods coming from the Gaza Strip, high-quality explosive materials weighing a few kilograms were found hidden inside clothes bearing international fashion brands,” it claimed.

After the incident, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, with the approval of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, ordered the export of goods from the Gaza Strip through Israel to be suspended.

