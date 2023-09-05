Israel delivers 50 stop work, demolition notices to Palestinians near Nablus

The Israeli occupation authorities yesterday delivered 50 stop work and demolition notices for agricultural facilities located in the town of Duma, southeast of Nablus in the Occupied West Bank.

The head of the Duma Village Council, Suleiman Dawabsha, said that Civil Administration patrols and Israeli occupation forces stormed the village’s eastern and southern areas and delivered more than 50 notices to Palestinians.

Villagers were handed notices ordering the halt of construction as well as demolition orders and notices ordering the evacuation of cultivated lands in order to return them to their original state.