Turkiye seeking permanent solution within Syria's territorial integrity: President Erdogan

Turkiye is striving for a solution based on the demographic realities of Syria’s territorial integrity, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, in the wake of recent regional strife, urging influential regional actors to do the same, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We take an approach that embraces all ethnic and sectarian differences and all sectors of all countries in the region and stands by their side in difficult times,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara.

While ensuring the security of Turkiye’s borders, Erdogan said Ankara is also protecting balances in the region.

“We believe that the most proper, healthy and sustainable solution is the establishment of an administrative structure that takes into account the demographic realities of the region, especially the (Iraqi) city of Kirkuk,” he said, referring to a city with a large Turkmen population that has recently seen protests and unrest.

“Regarding Syria, we have repeatedly warned the US that it should not cooperate with the separatist terrorist organisation, and if it continues to act this way, both its own interests and the region will suffer in the future,” Erdogan added.

Recent developments clearly show that Turkiye’s concerns and warnings are justified, he stressed.

“The (Syrian) regime’s stubborn insistence to be part of the problem, not the solution, deepens problems in the region. Turkiye is determined to continue working for a permanent solution based on Syria’s territorial integrity and demographic realities, including ethnic and sectarian makeup.

“We invite all parties, including America, Russia, Iran and the regime, that have influence on groups in the region to make efforts in this direction,” Erdogan said.

