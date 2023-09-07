Deputy leader of Sudan's RSF: US sanctions 'unfair' 

The deputy leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Abdelrahim Dagalo, said today that sanctions imposed on him by the United States were “unfair”, Reuters reported.

The United States targeted Dagalo over human rights abuses, the US ambassador to the United Nations announced yesterday during a trip to Chad’s border with Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled ongoing violence in Sudan. War broke out in Sudan on 15 April – four years after a popular uprising ousted President Omar Al-Bashir. Tensions between the army (SAF) and RSF, which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted into fighting over a plan to integrate their forces as part of a transition to civilian rule.

Late yesterday, Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree ordering the dissolution of the RSF.