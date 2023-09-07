FM: Syria supports Arab tribesmen in their battle against SDF

Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, has confirmed Damascus’ support for the Arab tribes in their battle against US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Ez-Zor, Russia’s Sputnik agency reported.

“The American occupation will end thanks to the efforts of the people of Deir Ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah, along with the Syrian army and allies,” Al-Miqdad said on Monday, adding that the Syrians are waging a “national struggle” in the name of all Syrians, against the US occupation and the militants loyal to it.

He went on to accuse the US of plundering Syrian national resources to finance separatist militia fighters against the regime.

“The American occupation is playing a double game by supporting its competing allies in eastern Syria. On the one hand, it supports the Turkish occupation of Syrian lands, and in parallel it supports the separatist SDF militia,” he added.

He accused the US of starving the Syrians to death in the name of “democracy”.

Al-Miqdad reiterated Damascus’ demand for the Turkish withdrawal from Syria as the only way to restore relations between the two countries.

