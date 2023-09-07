PM: Lebanon committed to cooperating with UNIFIL

Lebanon is committed to cooperating with a UN peacekeeping mission operating in the south of the country, Anadolu reported caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati saying yesterday.

Mikati met the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Commander General Aroldo Lazaro in Beirut yesterday, and said: “The government is committed by a UN Security Council resolution extending the UNIFIL mandate by one year and cooperating with the mission to maintain security in southern Lebanon.”

The premier hailed the “effective cooperation” between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL and called on the UN mission “to work to stop Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.”

Last week, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon by one year until 31 August 2024. Established in 1978, UNIFIL has been responsible for monitoring the Blue Line demarcation between Lebanon and Israel. Its mandate is set for annual renewal.

